WINNIPEG -- The mayor’s inner circle wants more time to consider a building’s historical status, in light of development plans.

The city’s historical buildings committee is recommending portions of the Somerset Tower on Portage Avenue be protected.

Canad Inns bought the property in 2018 and says plans to renovate the property and connect it to the Radisson Hotel and the Met would be in jeopardy with the heritage designation.

The city’s property committee was split on the issue, with a 2-2 vote.

Now, the executive policy committee has delayed the matter for a month before making a decision.

Mayor Brian Bowman says he and other committee members want some time to review the matter.

Canada Inns says the project, a campus-style venue, could have restaurants, new retail, and possibly more hotel space.