WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg said an investigation into a retirement party for a firefighter held at a city fire hall last month has now concluded.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) began investigating the incident on April 27, after receiving reports of a party at Fire Station 1 that may have violated public health orders regarding gathering size limits.

On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson with the city confirmed the investigation is finished.

“We can advise that this situation was taken seriously by WFPS and the City of Winnipeg,” a spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV Winnipeg. “The investigation has concluded and appropriate action has been determined.

“As this matter involves confidential HR matters involving our staff we will not be providing any additional details on the matter.”

The party is alleged to have had 30 to 40 people in attendance, including members of the public. Current public health orders limit gathering sizes to 10 people or fewer.

When news of the party was released, Premier Brian Pallister said the retirement party sent the wrong message to the public.

“We have to follow the fundamentals,” Pallister told reporters at the time. “The fundamentals are to maintain social distancing practices. If we do that, then we can reopen our economy. If we don’t do that, then our economy is going to stay closed down, or partially closed down, for a longer period.”

During a news conference Wednesday morning at Winnipeg City Hall, Mayor Brian Bowman and Jay Shaw, assistant manager of the city’s operations centre, did not provide any information on any disciplinary action taken, saying it is an internal matter.

-This is a developing story. More to come.

-With files from CTV's Jeff Keele