Winnipeg’s public works department will be conducting controlled burned bans until June 14.

The controlled burns will be done in natural areas, when the wind conditions are suitable, with the necessary fire guards in place.

The city said fire is an important part of the preservation and restoration of the prairies, because without it weeds will invade endangered plant communities.

Controlled burns have been taking place on the city’s tall grass prairies for over 30 years.

More information on controlled burns can be found on the City of Winnipeg website.