City considers bringing water bottle refilling stations to Downtown Winnipeg amid summer heat waves

A proposed pilot project in Winnipeg could make drinking water more accessible to Winnipeggers experiencing homeless during extreme heat waves.

A report before the city's Standing Policy Committee on Water and Waste, Riverbank Management, and the Environment is calling for a pilot project that would bring water bottle refilling stations to vulnerable populations during extreme heat waves.

The report says since 2017, the city has been using temporary water supply trailers to hand out drinking water in high-need areas when the mercury rises to dangerous levels.

"We went through a heat wave this summer and we found there was a real need in our vulnerable populations in Downtown, in actually all sectors, when we looked at where we were handing out bottled water and making sure people stay hydrated," said Jason Shaw, the manager of Winnipeg's Emergency Operations Centre.

"I hope we don't have those kinds of heat waves again, but we need to be prepared for these changes in the environment and these extreme weather events."

This year, the public service is recommending a pilot project that would see three water bottle filling stations for vulnerable populations during the hot weather.

The report says having access to drinking water will help reduce serious heat-related illnesses and severe dehydration.

"From a public health perspective, water bottle filling stations provide a more COVID-safe option than drinking water fountains, as users require a fillable container instead of accessing the water directly for consumption," the report reads.

It said the water bottle refilling stations require less staff, equipment and potable water.

The report estimates the cost of three water bottle filling stations would be around $10,000. It recommends the city continue using the temporary water supply trailers in addition to the water bottle filling stations during the pilot project.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said with climate change creating more extreme weather, it is important the city steps up to help.

"Cities like Winnipeg, Brandon, Regina, are particularly affected by climate change and so, notwithstanding the fact that health-care, social services, housing, are areas of primary responsibility for the provincial government, there is still a role for us to play," he said.

The report will go before the committee next Wednesday.