

CTV Winnipeg





City continues to clean up after storm, residential parking ban coming Wednesday

The heavy snowstorm that hit southern Manitoba Monday morning continues to have a major impact on Winnipeg streets.

The city said plowing of residential streets will begin Wednesday evening. A residential parking ban has been issued and will go into effect starting at 7 p.m.

A snow route parking ban, which went into effect Sunday night due to the storm, will also remain until Wednesday at 7 a.m. This ban prevents parking on snow routes between midnight and 7 a.m.

The city is encouraging residents to learn their snow zone letter in order to know when their street is scheduled for clearing. To find out your zone, call 311, visit the city’s website or use the Know Your Zone app.

Starting Wednesday at 7 p.m., residents of snow zones C, I, M, O, S, and V will need to move their vehicles. Plowing in those areas will start Wednesday night and carry over to Thursday morning at 7 a.m.

RESIDENTIAL PARKING BAN SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018:

C,I,M,O,S,V

Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018:

D,F,H,K,N,R,U

Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, March 9, 2018:

E,G,J,L,P,Q,T

Friday, March 9, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 9, 2018:

B

Friday, March 9, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018:

A

When parking bans are in place, the city recommends parking on driveways or parking lots, or on a nearby street that is not being plowed.

Vehicles that violate the parking bans could be towed. The city can also issue fines of up to $150.