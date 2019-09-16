The City of Winnipeg may soon fine derelict property owners for not cleaning up their properties.

A city report is recommending members of the mayor’s inner circle endorse a new $225 fee for non-compliant property owners.

It says the fee would be imposed on a third and subsequent inspection to act as a deterrent.

It will come into force upon council approval.

The same report is also recommending a yearly “Empty Building Fee” of 1 per cent of a properties assessed value effective January 1, 2020.

It says the fine would be levied after five annual inspections to encourage owners to occupy, re-use or demolish the building.