City could soon fine property owners for not keeping properties clean
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 10:35AM CST
The City of Winnipeg may soon fine derelict property owners for not cleaning up their properties.
A city report is recommending members of the mayor’s inner circle endorse a new $225 fee for non-compliant property owners.
It says the fee would be imposed on a third and subsequent inspection to act as a deterrent.
It will come into force upon council approval.
The same report is also recommending a yearly “Empty Building Fee” of 1 per cent of a properties assessed value effective January 1, 2020.
It says the fine would be levied after five annual inspections to encourage owners to occupy, re-use or demolish the building.