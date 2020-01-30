WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg City Council has passed phase two of the Downtown Safety Strategy during its meeting on Thursday.

The measures include a community space in the lobby of the Millennium Library for vulnerable people to connect with crisis workers and other services.

The plan will also see access to the library parkade limited to those parking vehicles.

The council vote also means an exterior lighting grant for businesses will be boosted from 50 per cent to 90 per cent to increase uptake which fell short in phase one.

A two-year safety partnership between True North, the Downtown BIZ and the city is also ratified with the council decision.

BUS PANIC LIGHTS

It was also mentioned at city council two councillors want panic lights installed on all city buses.

Right now taxi cabs have strobe lights on the roof as a security measure. Drivers can turn on the device in case of an emergency.

Coun. Kevin Klein and Shawn Nason tabled a motion at city hall to consider similar lights for buses to increase safety for transit drivers and passengers.

“A warning light affixed to transit buses would provide the ability for Winnipeg Transit drivers to warn others of an emergency situation and to contact police,” the motion said.

The councillors are asking for a report on the idea.