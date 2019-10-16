WINNIPEG -- City councillors will have their chance to vote on an agreement narrowly passed by the union for Winnipeg Transit workers, after a prolonged period of negotiations that was both tense and highly publicized at times.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union voted on the deal between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4, with 51.97 per cent of members choosing yes.

The agreement includes wage increases of:

1.25% in 2020;

2% in 2021;

1.75% in 2022; and

2% in 2023

The ATU said the deal also included a $200 signing bonus for all union members in 2019 and wage increases for mechanics and other maintenance workers with skilled trades.

The city said non-wage changes in the agreement include improvements to working conditions -- which the ATU focussed much of its rhetoric on during negotiations -- such as route scheduling, critical incident stress management and shift trading.

The deal will go before city council’s executive policy committee Thursday before the council vote. Council needs to approve the deal before it can ratified, the city said.