Winnipeg water bills are officially frozen for 2019.

City council voted Thursday to scrap a planned $60 hike for homeowners this year.

The proposed increase and future hikes are needed to pay for waste water projects, including the estimated $1.8 billion for upgrades at the North End sewage plant.

Several members of council, including Mayor Brian Bowman, say they can’t raise the rates until they get confirmation from other levels of government on funding support for the upgrades.

The province has said it’s too early to talk funding levels until the final price is known for the project and how much Ottawa will contribute.