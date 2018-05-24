Coun. Russ Wyatt said he's happy to be back at work.

Following a five-month absence, the Transcona councillor returned to the city council floor.

Wyatt said he spent 79 days in a facility for addictions treatment, which he first considered two to three years ago but wasn't ready at the time

He thanked his family, colleagues and community for their support.

Wyatt won't be doing any interviews with media.