WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg city councillor has rescinded her resignation to the Winnipeg Police Board, after failing a background check for unknown reasons, and will challenge 'perceived conflicts of interests' on the board.

Late Thursday evening, Coun. Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) released a three-page statement, announcing she had reconsidered her resignation.

"As of today, I am still a member of the Winnipeg Police Board, and any replacement would need to be nominated and voted on by city council," she said in the statement.

"I will not stop asking hard questions. I will continue to advocate for inclusion, equality, dignity and human rights as a city councillor no matter what, on the Winnipeg Police Board or elsewhere."

This comes after Santos was nominated by city council to sit on the Winnipeg Police Board. Santos said she was informed verbally by members of the Winnipeg Police Service that she had failed the background security check, though she was not told why.

"This decision was confusing and unclear," she said. "I have never been arrested, nor have I or my husband ever been charged or convicted of any crime. We have no criminal records."

Santos announced in July that she would be stepping down from the board, adding she received a backlash from her constituents questioning her reputation.

Santos said she is considering legal options to clear her name, and to challenge a perceived conflict of interest within the Winnipeg Police Board.

"I also felt the decision-making ability the (Winnipeg Police Service) has over determining the security credentials of community members and elected officials on their own civillian-oversight Board is a conflict of interest," she said.

Santos said she would not provide any further comment at this time.

You can read her full statement here: