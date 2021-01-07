WINNIPEG -- One Winnipeg city councillor is looking to change the way people pay for utilities.

Coun. Kevin Klein wants Winnipeggers to have the option to pay their water bills monthly as opposed to quarterly.

He said by offering Winnipeggers monthly payments they will have more choice and better service.

Klein is also asking the public service to provide a similar option to Manitoba Hydro, which would mean averaging the annual cost of water and sewage and billing customers accordingly.

Klein’s idea will be brought to a vote at the Standing Policy Committee for Water and Waste, and if it’s passed, it will go to the mayor’s Executive Policy Committee.