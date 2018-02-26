Digital sign owners in Winnipeg could soon have to pay thousands of dollars in licensing fees for not following the rules.

A report at city hall is recommending the city begin consultations with the industry and business owners on new licensing requirements.

In 2016 the city concluded more than half of signs did not hold images long enough and 40 per cent did not have the proper brightness level, creating traffic safety concerns.

The report says sign owners could be charged a range of fees starting at a base rate between $200-$450 to a maximum of $10,000 depending on the number of violations.

If approved the fees would drop every year for sign owners with no offenses, similar to driver license rates.