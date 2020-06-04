WINNIPEG -- City crews are once again out spraying for cankerworms.

Ken Nawolsky, superintendent of insect control with the city, said they are seeing average levels overall in Winnipeg, but some neighbourhoods have more worms than usual.

"Compared to last year it's an average year. Last year we had the combination of the cankerworms and the elm spanworms. The elm spanworm just made it a more difficult situation. So they disappeared this year. They are a very cyclical caterpillar and so we are just strictly dealing with the cankerworms which is a much easier thing," said Nawolsky.

He said crews work in the late hours to the early morning spraying the leaves with a bacterial product and once the cankerworms eat the leaves they will die within 48 hours.

Nawolsky said spraying so far has been focused in the St. Boniface, Transcona, and Crescentwood areas.

He said they can't tackle the whole city because their main priority is mosquitos, so they deal with the cankerworms on a case-by-case basis.

When it comes to mosquitos, Nawolsky said the city is in its third round of larviciding and currently working on the summer program.

"We've been very fortunate with the weather. There has been some major systems but they seem to have stalled just outside of Winnipeg. So we have been treating those areas in the capital region. The mosquito count is relatively low in the city."

He added that for now, people in Winnipeg can enjoy the nice weather without having to deal with too many mosquitos.