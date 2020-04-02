WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg city crews were out Wednesday night helping a Winnipeg resident build a sandbag dike to save their property from flooding.

"When I heard what happened last night – that we had our own staff go out there and save someone's home – it just tells me what it means to be part of this team," said Jason Shaw, the manager of Winnipeg's Emergency Operations Centre, said on Thursday.

Shaw said he was not aware of any health and safety complaints filed as a result of Wednesday's sandbagging effort.

Winnipeg was put under a snowfall warning on Thursday, with up to 10 centimetres expected to fall on the city Thursday afternoon.

"The best case scenario is no precipitation, no pandemic and no water – then everyone is safe," Shaw said. "We have a combination of a whole bunch of hazards sort of coming together."

Shaw said it's a difficult time with the need to sandbag while also having to physical distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said volunteers will still probably be required to help homeowners, but added they are recommended to practice physical distancing while volunteering.

"We are looking at more technical plans in terms of how to do it better and safer if it is possible," Shaw said.