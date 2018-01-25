It appears a probe into the Sterling Lyon extension controversy will dig deeper than first planned.

Last week Charleswood Councillor Marty Morantz tabled a motion for the city auditor to review how information is shared internally with a spotlight on the Sterling Lyon file.

Councillor Janice Lukes called the motion a whitewash.

Now Lukes, backed by Morantz, is asking the auditor to focus on the involvement of elected and non-elected members, a chronological timeline of events, and who authorized work to be done.

Dozens of homeowners south of Wilkes Avenue were shocked to learn about a plan to build the road extension through their neighbourhood, impacting several properties, brought forward by planners and a city hired firm.

CAO Doug McNeil and Morantz say they were unaware of the so called "rogue route" even though an internal city email suggested they were briefed.

Morantz spearheaded an effort to put the project on hold once the homeowners came forward with their objections.