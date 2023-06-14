City denies Osborne Village safety patrol's request for more money

City officials are denying a request to boost funding for a foot patrol safety program in Osborne Village, saying the money is supposed to be used for parks and recreation – a stipulation the area councillor says can be waived.

Equipped with the life-saving drug antidote naloxone and the skills to help people in crisis, Victor Mondaca walks the streets of Osborne Village.

"We do act kind of as a buffer between emergency services and the street itself," he told CTV News.

Mondaca is part of the Indigenous-led group the Sabe Peace Walkers. Six members patrol Osborne Village evenings Tuesday to Saturday. They offer safe walks, food, clean needles and help de-escalate potentially volatile situations.

"We build relationships first and that's what helps us with everything else," He said. "The de-escalation comes naturally when somebody knows you by your first name, somebody is more willing to ask for assurance."

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is paying for this $235,000 community safety plan. The Sabe Peace Walkers also partner with the Osborne Village BIZ.

The group is now asking for another $10,000 to hold public events to let the community know more about the initiative.

"We've also had requests from the community to volunteer and learn more about them," said Lindsay Somers, executive director of Osborne Village BIZ.

The BIZ has applied for the money at a city hall committee through a stream known as the land dedication reserve. However, the city's public service is denying the request as that money is earmarked for parks and recreation projects.

Area Councillor Sherri Rollins wants to push the request through anyway.

"You can waive that criteria and say no in some special circumstances," she told CTV News.

To waive the criteria, Rollins will need votes from her council colleagues. She said the extra money will help a program that helps fill a foot patrol gap in the city.

"I want to make sure women in Osborne Village and my residents in Osborne Village generally are safe," Rollins said.

Mondaca says if more people are aware of their service and reach out, which could also help lighten the load for police who are swamped with calls.

"Not everything needs to be a 911 emergency services call, sometimes it can be a call to us and we can respond effectively," he said.

This will be debated at the city centre community committee on Monday.