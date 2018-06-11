With the emerald ash borer behaving like a deadly virus infecting Winnipeg’s ash trees, on Monday, the city began an immunization program. The goal is to "try to keep it from taking over the city very quickly," said Ken Nawolsky, superintendent of insect control, City Of Winnipeg

The city is using a botanical pesticide on roughly one thousand trees within a five kilometer radius of where the first emerald ash borer beetle was detected. The product is injected directly into the living tissue of healthy trees to disrupt the borer's life cycle. "This will actually prevent them from moulting to the next stage. And then they'll die," said Ken Nawolsky. "And if the adults happen to feed on the leaves, when they're ready to mate, then they will actually become less fertile and lay less eggs."

Still, the city is under no illusions this will stop the ash borer invasion completely. Instead, it's about managing the destruction, from a fast demise to one that could stretch out over two decades. "If it helps even short term then, why not," said St. Boniface resident Kyle Milner. "Let's try it. If there's no long term solution, then try a short term solution. Hopefully it helps a little bit."

The injections cost between $150 to $200 per tree, every two. And that's just on city property. Homeowners looking to protect their ashes will have to hire a private arborist like Rob Knight from Timberland Tree Service to treat their trees. "I'm definitely getting a lot of inquiries now," said Knight. "And we've booked a bunch of services, and treatments. So far about 80 trees."

One-third of the trees in Winnipeg are ash trees, creating an overwhelming task to have to deal with should they all die quickly. The city says the longer term management will allow for more time for tree removal and replacement.