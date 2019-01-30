

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is assessing the speed limit of Pembina Highway from the Perimeter to the La Salle River Bridge.

Public input was collected from residents in the spring of 2018 to see what factors should be considered in the assessment. The city said it received more than 250 responses.

Overall, 59 per cent of respondents said they don’t think speed should be reduced on that section.

The top three priorities expressed by those surveyed were safety, pedestrians, and commuting.

The information collected from residents will now be used in the speed assessment being done by the city, along with speed data, collision history, and site geography.