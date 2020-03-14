WINNIPEG -- In a press conference Saturday morning, the City of Winnipeg said all libraries, pools and recreation centres will be closed due to COVID-19.

Effective Monday, all City-owned and operated facilities will be closed until further notice.

"Directors, managers and supervisors will be communicated with," said Jay Shaw, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service assistant chief and Emergency Manager. "Our number one priority is the safety of staff."

Shaw said there is 200-300 part-time employees affected and the city will make sure they are paid or relocated.

"The city of Winnipeg made those decisions very early on, and we are standing by our staff," said Shaw.

A list of city owned facilities can be found online.

This is a developing story, more details to come…