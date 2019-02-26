The City of Winnipeg has settled on new owners for the Pantages Playhouse Theatre.

A new report says a winning bid of $530,000 is being recommended by the city's administration.

Alex Boersma and Lars Nicholson are the prospective buyers.

The report says they plan to continue to operate Pantages as a theatre with affordable office space for performing arts groups.

It also says they will explore additional development on the site.

The report notes the new owners are not asking for any subsidies and will do the needed repairs and renovations to the theatre.

In order for the sale to be complete, city council must sign off on the deal.