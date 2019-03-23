

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is funding two new tennis and pickelball courts at Dakota Collegiate Institute. The city announced today $175,000 for the rebuild.

Area councillor Brian Mayes says the funding comes from the St. Vital Ward land dedication reserve and not from the recent city budget.

Funding for this project was approved by the Riel Community Committee about three weeks ago.

"There were four tennis courts here back from when I was in high school in the 70s with trustee Sigurdson. We had to take those out when we put in the football field, the turf field that’s in behind us, so a lot of demand in the community to do something," said Mayes.

The courts are scheduled to be built this summer and will complete the outdoor athletic complex at Dakota Collegiate.