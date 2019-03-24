

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is beginning its flood fight, ahead of what’s expected to be a very messy spring.

Winnipeggers can now pick up sandbags to help prevent flood damage on their property.

The City says its public works department is taking all necessary steps ahead of any overland and river flooding.

“We've activated our sandbagging machines, so we've got sandbagging units in operation in two of our city yards. We're producing upwards of 30,00 sandbags per day,” said Ken Allen, communications officer with the public works department.

According to the province’s latest flood outlook, Manitoba could see flooding, as bad as or worse than 2009 levels, along the Red River Valley.

The city says it’s following the Province’s lead, in terms of flood preparations.

“We’re on the case. We’re making sure that we do the preparations that are needed for whatever mother nature brings us this spring,” said Allen.

The city says sandbags are available seven days a week at three locations in Winnipeg.