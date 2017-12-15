Featured
City gives go ahead for second phase of the James Avenue pumping station
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 11:03AM CST
The second phase of the James Avenue pumping station project is moving forward.
City planners had rejected aspects of the redevelopment over parking and yard size issues.
Following some tweaks to the project including larger parking spaces, the city's property and development committee has approved the plans.
The second phase includes two residential towers on either end of the pumping station building with 100 units.