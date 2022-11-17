City Hall Christmas Tree to be lit up tonight

A symbol of the Christmas season in Winnipeg will once again be revealed Thursday night.

The City Hall Christmas Tree will be lit up with lights shortly after 6 p.m., with Mayor Scott Gillingham doing the honours. The event gets underway at 5:45 p.m.

CTV Winnipeg’s Colleen Bready will be live at the tree lighting when it happens.

Last year, the tree stood 50 feet tall, and had more than 8,000 decorations and 64,000 lights.