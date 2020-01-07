WINNIPEG -- Changes could be coming to the Transit Plus service after the city's infrastructure renewal and public works committee voted in favour of including a handful of recommendations put forward by the Manitoba Ombudsman in this year's budget. A report from its office earlier this year concluded that it should be put under review to make sure it provides a service equivalent to the fixed-route bus system.

The city released a report outlining what it would cost to implement the changes for the program and over the next four years, it is estimated to cost the city $3.5 million, over $900,000 coming in 2020.

The report said Transit Plus received close to 5,000 complaints in 2019 compared to the over 8,100 contacts with clients.

It also showed that Transit Plus was unable to fulfill almost 10,000 trip requests.

Patrick Stewart, a consultant for the Independent Living Resource Centre, said the system right now suffers from a lack of resources.

"Transit Plus is public transportation. It's not a special program for special people," said Stewart.

The report outlines a total of 19 recommendations for the program, including broadening Transit Plus eligibility, better feedback regarding complaints and a more comprehensive user guide.

"On the one hand we do agree there some hard questions that need to be asked. But it's really difficult when you start putting a price tag on human rights," said Stewart.

He said in order to make the service parallel to the fixed routes of Winnipeg Transit, he feels more Transit Plus vehicles need to be on the road.

He feels this process has been slow.

"It's difficult to not be frustrated that a year since the report, we are just now having a conversation about the resources that are going to be needed to implement the recommendations."

The executive policy committee will now get it's say on whether these changes will move forward. That will be followed by city council, which makes the final vote.