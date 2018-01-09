Some of Winnipeg's public garbage and recycling cans are set to go solar.

A report to the innovation committee says the city should spend $90,000 to place 15 solar powered garbage and recycling compactors across Winnipeg.

It says the compactors can reduce collections by 80 per cent and costs by 75 per cent while reducing fuel emissions.

According to the report the city currently empties 4,300 garbage and recycling cans on the street and in parks, playgrounds, community centres and sports fields. It says the city has challenges keeping up with the frequency of collection and is looking for ways to reduce the number of containers.

A study on the pilot project is expected back in fall 2019. If successful, the program could be expanded.