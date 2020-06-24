Advertisement
Winnipeg News | Local Breaking | CTV News Winnipeg
City installs noise deterrents to prevent homeless camps
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 1:04PM CST
Source: Touria Izri/CTV News
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers might notice some loud noises around some bridges in the city.
The City of Winnipeg said noise deterrents have been set up at a few bridges throughout Winnipeg.
The city made the comment on Twitter Tuesday night after a user posted a video of the noise on the south side of the Maryland Bridge.
The city said the deterrents have been set up in places "that have experienced problems with encampments that included fires," the tweet read.
The city added feedback is being monitored.
This is a developing story. More details to come.