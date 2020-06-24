WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers might notice some loud noises around some bridges in the city.

The City of Winnipeg said noise deterrents have been set up at a few bridges throughout Winnipeg.

The city made the comment on Twitter Tuesday night after a user posted a video of the noise on the south side of the Maryland Bridge.

The city said the deterrents have been set up in places "that have experienced problems with encampments that included fires," the tweet read.

Good evening, noise deterrents have been placed at a few bridges across the City that have experienced problems with encampments that included fires. The department is monitoring feedback. @AlexBuchner, if you send us a DM with your phone number we can pass along a complaint. — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) June 24, 2020

The city added feedback is being monitored.

This is a developing story. More details to come.