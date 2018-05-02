Featured
City looking at cost of child abuse registry checks protocol
In November the Executive Policy Committee discussed requiring all staff and volunteers working with the city to undergo a number of background checks. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 2:53PM CST
The city of Winnipeg is looking into how much it would cost to have a child abuse registry check protocol in place.
In November the Executive Policy Committee discussed requiring all staff and volunteers working with the city to undergo a number of background checks.
This would include checks for a criminal record, vulnerable persons, and child abuse registry.
The idea would cost nearly $1-million.