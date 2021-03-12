WINNIPEG -- It appears the City of Winnipeg may be waiving the $500 fee for temporary patios this summer.

With businesses struggling through pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, there was a lot of backlash to the fee.

On Friday morning, the city’s Finance Committee passed a motion unanimously to halt the fee and refund anyone who has already paid.

A day earlier, Councillor Kevin Klein announced a similar motion to forgive the fee.

Mayor Brian Bowman says he supports the move to waive it.