City looking at removing temporary patio fee
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 2:13PM CST
WINNIPEG -- It appears the City of Winnipeg may be waiving the $500 fee for temporary patios this summer.
With businesses struggling through pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, there was a lot of backlash to the fee.
On Friday morning, the city’s Finance Committee passed a motion unanimously to halt the fee and refund anyone who has already paid.
A day earlier, Councillor Kevin Klein announced a similar motion to forgive the fee.
Mayor Brian Bowman says he supports the move to waive it.