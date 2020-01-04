WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is looking at ways to reduce bicycle thefts.

On Monday, proposed changes to the way bikes are registered in the city will be presented to the city's Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services and Parks.

The proposed changes would make it mandatory for scrap metal dealers and anyone selling used bike parts to register with the city.

The goal is to better keep track of who is selling and buying bikes and bike parts in the city to help cut down on theft.

It's an initiative local cycling advocates think could make a big difference.

"I think it's probably a good idea – certainly we know that bike theft is a serious concern in the city," said Mark Cohoe, executive director of Bike Winnipeg. "It's something I hear about on a regular basis, and it's something that detracts from people getting out and using their bikes. If your bike is stolen, you're going to think twice about getting out there again."

He added the proposed changes are a good start to battling bike theft in the city, but feels more still needs to be done.