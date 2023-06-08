City looking for bids for snow disposal site

The City of Winnipeg is looking for a contractor to build a larger snow disposal site.

A request for proposals for a new snow disposal site on Wilkes Avenue has gone live, with the goal of building a bigger site to dispose of snow in winter.

Michael Cantor, manager of street maintenance with the city, said the loss of a disposal site at Kenaston due to a land deal and the expropriation of the current Wilkes Avenue site for Perimeter Highway interchange work, prompted the decision for the larger site.

“We need to replace those two dumps in with one dump that would have the capacity of both dumps to continue and provide service to Winnipeggers,” he said.

Cantor said the site will be 800,000 cubic metres, and will be built a short distance from the current Wilkes Dump Site.

“It's a city-owned property, it's close to the Perimeter, it has access to trucks,” he said. “So it's very similar to the existing worksite.”

Bids on the project close on June 22.

Cantor says the snow disposal site is expected to be operational this winter, with the construction being completely finished in 2024.