The City of Winnipeg wants to know how Winnipeggers feel about using back-in angled parking in the winter.

In July, parking was transformed from parallel to angled spots on a block of Bannatyne Avenue between Waterfront Drive and Rorie.

The move created an additional 10 stalls.

A survey done online by the city in the summer months showed 69 per cent of drivers had a "very comfortable" experience.

Now the city is asking drivers about driving in this weather.

Winnipeggers can weigh in on the city's website from now until January 15.

The city says it’s anticipated the public service will provide a recommendation on back-in, angled parking at city hall in the spring.