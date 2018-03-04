

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers may soon have more options for free Wi-Fi when out and about.

The city is looking at adding free Wi-Fi to more than 100 facilities across Winnipeg.

The city is recommending updating its agreement with Shaw, meaning free Wi-Fi would be available at all libraries, community centres, arenas and pools throughout Winnipeg.

Currently, free Wi-Fi is offered at all civic facilities through the agreement.

Council is expected to vote on this matter later this month.