City looking to add free Wi-Fi to more public facilities
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 4:10PM CST
Winnipeggers may soon have more options for free Wi-Fi when out and about.
The city is looking at adding free Wi-Fi to more than 100 facilities across Winnipeg.
The city is recommending updating its agreement with Shaw, meaning free Wi-Fi would be available at all libraries, community centres, arenas and pools throughout Winnipeg.
Currently, free Wi-Fi is offered at all civic facilities through the agreement.
Council is expected to vote on this matter later this month.