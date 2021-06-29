WINNIPEG -- A city committee is looking at options to keep skaters on Winnipeg’s retention ponds.

Currently, the city prohibits the use of the storm basins over safety concerns and an administrative report released last week recommended the city continue with the ban.

It stated salt runoff and flowing water underneath the ice surface could impact ice thickness.

During the pandemic’s second wave, people flocked to the ponds because of rink and arena closures.

On Tuesday, the water and waste committee called for another report, asking for city staff to consult with neighbourhood associations and community centres to see if they are willing to assume responsibility to safely maintain some ponds.

There is also direction for the city to explore the idea of monitoring five ponds and to report back on associated costs.

Councillors want the report back in October in time for winter.

Councillor Janice Lukes, who represents Waverley West, is pushing for a handful of ponds to be monitored because of a lack of ice rinks in her ward.

The report will also include costs of adding five additional pop-up rinks in underserved wards.

A check of other Canadian cities found only Saskatoon allows recreational use on retention ponds.

According to that city’s website, the Saskatoon fire department tests ice thickness and it must be at least eight inches thick to use. It also says signs are posted at each pond to let people know if they are safe to use.