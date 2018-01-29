The City of Winnipeg wants to expropriate land for the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus in Waverley West.

The property is located off Cadboro Road west of Waverley Street.

A report to the property and development committee says the city has been trying to buy the site since early 2017, but the owner does not want to sell in the near future. It’s recommending expropriation as the only way to secure the land.

City Councillor Janice Lukes has been working with community partners and levels of government to develop a recreational campus in South Winnipeg.

The recreation campus would be a multi-use facility that could include sports fields and a library for the growing suburb.