WINNIPEG -- A consultant will soon be hired by the City of Winnipeg to review transportation between Winnipeg and surrounding cities, towns and municipalities.

One portion of the study will include a review of Winnipeg Transit and finding ways to better serve neighbouring communities as a way to cut down on single-vehicle automobile traffic and help people get to jobs and activities in the city in a more sustainable way.

A request for proposals indicates the study will form part of the Transportation Master Plan 2050 planning document which is currently being updated and is slated to be completed by June 2021.

The consultant will be asked to develop strategies to enhance regional transportation, such as establishing an inter-governmental transportation body, exploring opportunities to reintroduce public transport between the city and surrounding communities and the potential of creating large ‘park & ride’ facilities on major regional corridors at the city’s boundary to promote a mode shift from automobiles to Winnipeg Transit.

The communities named in the study are Selkirk, Stonewall and the Rural Municipalities of Cartier, East St. Paul, Headingley, Macdonald, Ritchot, Rockwood, Rosser, St. Andrews, St. Clements, St. Francois Xavier, Springfield, Tache and West St. Paul.

Other communities may also be examined.