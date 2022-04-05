City looks to tighten rules for medical cannabis grow-ops

Winnipeg -

The rules for growing cannabis in Winnipeg are about to get more strict.

A city committee has voted unanimously to approve bylaw changes that will limit where certain medical cannabis grow-ups can be located.

It only applies to people who grow medical cannabis to supply other people's prescriptions.

The changes require facilities to be a minimum of 300 feet away from homes, schools, and parks, and will also require growers to have a business licence.

The changes are intended to address complaints about odour and safety in residential areas while maintaining individual rights.

“With this bylaw approach, we are not prohibiting cannabis. I think that’s the key thing, is that we are allowing it," City of Winnipeg planner Rakvinder Hayer told the committee Tuesday.

"We are focusing on a subcategory of a subcategory, and we’re allowing it with very specific rules so that everyone has a shared understanding of what this use is, where it’s appropriate, what the requirements are, and so we believe this is a sound approach."

The new bylaw still requires approval from the executive policy committee and city council.