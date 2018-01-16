The brain drain continues at the City of Winnipeg.

CTV News has confirmed manager of solid waste, Daryl Doubleday is leaving,

“Daryl will be departing from his position with the city at the end of the month. He has accepted another opportunity. The recruitment process for a new manager, solid waste has begun and an interim acting manager will be put in place until the position is filled. Under Daryl's leadership two new 4R Depots have been opened, the city's new garbage and recycling contracts were awarded and implemented, and landfill gas capture systems were expanded," said city spokesperson Felicia Wiltshire.

His exit follows other senior departures recently, including transportation planner Scott Suderman and transportation manager Luis Escobar.

Suderman faced criticism over the Sterling Lyon Parkway issue.

Last spring public works director Lester Deane was gone after CAO Doug McNeil said Deane no longer met his expectations.

Deane and Mayor Brian Bowman were at odds publicly over the timeline to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians.