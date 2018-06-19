The city may have a plan to spruce up surface parking lots in Winnipeg, but it could cost drivers more.

A new report at city hall is recommending to enforce specific safety and landscaping standards through a licensing fee process.

The standards could include accessible parking spots, paving, lighting, fencing and “patron-friendly” parking payment options.

Owners who meet the full slate of standards could pay a discounted license rate.

But the report cautions the license fees could be passed onto customers by increasing parking rates, which would deter some drivers from coming downtown.

Winnipeg’s planning property and development committee will vote on the plan next week.

The report says 150 surface lots make up 20 per cent of Winnipeg’s downtown real estate.