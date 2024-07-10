WINNIPEG
    • City mulls cost of changing accessibility icon

    The Accessibility Icon Project symbol is seen on the side of a Winnipeg Transit Plus vehicle. (Source: City of Winnipeg) The Accessibility Icon Project symbol is seen on the side of a Winnipeg Transit Plus vehicle. (Source: City of Winnipeg)
    The City of Winnipeg’s public service is putting a price tag on changing the accessibility icon to a more “forward-leaning” icon on city properties and communication.

    The Accessible Icon Project symbol was introduced in 2010 to replace the 1960s wheelchair accessibility icon. The newer symbol shows more action and autonomy compared to its predecessor.

    The city currently uses both icons, but the public service has been looking into phasing out the old “upright” icon.

    It’s still used throughout the city on things like parking signs and transit priority seating decals. Use of the 1960s icon in some cases, such as road signage, is required by provincial or federal regulations 

    A report before the Human Rights Committee of Council said replacing old icons could be gradually completed at a minimal cost if it is done when signage reaches their end of life.

    However, if it’s done as soon as possible, it’s expected to cost between $241,000-$311,000. The public service said it would still take at least a year to complete. The cost estimate doesn’t include replacing automatic door opener buttons because they aren’t readily available with the newer icon.

    The report is being received as information. The Human Rights Committee of Council meets on July 15.

