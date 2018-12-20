It appears the City of Winnipeg won’t be taking the Pallister government to court over bus rapid transit.

Last summer Mayor Brian Bowman announced the city had sent a demand letter to the province, threatening legal action, over $7.9 million in unpaid bills related to the second phase of the southern bus corridor.

All three levels of government were involved in the $467-million project, which includes upgrades to the jubilee underpass.

During a year-end interview with CTV news, Bowman said the issue is resolved.

"The one thing I'm pleased to say is the province is respecting the legal agreement, we've had all outstanding accounts paid to date,” said Bowman.

Construction on the bus line to the University of Manitoba is expected to be complete in 2020.