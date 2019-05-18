

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Brandon, Man. and Gambler First Nation took an historic step on Friday, with the official groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the Wheat City’s first urban reserve.

The development is located along 18th Street North in Brandon.

“The purpose of this development is to create a vibrant economy for our people within the City of Brandon that will create opportunities for both our Nation as well as the residents of the City of Bandon,” said Chief David LeDoux, in a release.

“We see significant opportunities in partnering with Brandon’s established business community and are eager to start working together to ensure the success of our development both in terms of economic and social development.”

Nearly three years of hard work by Gambler First Nation, the City of Brandon and Indigenous Services Canada has led them to this point.

“The speed at which this development has been progressing is a testament to the City of Brandon’s willingness to work with First Nations and diversify their economy to create more opportunities for First Nations people as well as the residents of Brandon” said Chief LeDoux.

“Both the City of Brandon as well as Indigenous Services Canada have lent their support to this project from day one, understanding what an opportunity this was for our small First Nation community to develop economically and participate in the broader economy. We’re very thankful to have their support and look forward to a long-term mutually beneficial relationship.”

The multi-million dollar business park will include several amenities, like a gas station, hotel, and medical centre.

Officials say the focus is on bringing more jobs and opportunities for those living in the area.

The lands are now in the final stages of the federal government's process to convert them into designated reserve lands.

Officials say construction is set to get underway this spring.