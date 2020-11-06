WINNIPEG -- The City of Brandon is warning of a possible exposure of COVID-19 at the Community Sportsplex over three days in October.

In a release on Friday, the city said a member of public informed the city that they had been at the Sportsplex in the Ice Arena on the following days:

Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 8:55 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29, from 1:05 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 from 6:35 a.m. to 7:55 a.m.

The city said once it was informed, the facility went through additional cleaning.

The city said anyone who was at the Sportsplex during these times should refer to provincial guidelines for self-monitoring and testing for COVID-19.

The release said the Sportsplex currently allows one pre-registered group at a time in the arena and racquetball areas.