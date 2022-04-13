City of Winnipeg extends storm-related closures and cancellations

Amid the major spring storm, the City of Winnipeg has opted to close a number of its facilities and cancel some of its programming to keep residents safe.

In a Wednesday news release, the city said it is extending the closure of the 311 customer service counters; Brady Road Landfill and 4R Winnipeg Depots; indoor pools; libraries; and fitness and leisure centres to Thursday, April 14. The city noted that recycling and garbage collection will also be suspended on April 14.

Winnipeg added that animal services is closed to in-person service on Wednesday and Thursday, and that all committee meetings scheduled for these days have been rescheduled.

The community service department’s front counter and all city cemeteries are closed on Wednesday and Thursday, and the zoning and permits branch is closed to in-person service.

According to the city, Winnipeg Transit is experiencing minor service delays due to the storm, and previously booked Transit Plus trips are not guaranteed during the blizzard.

Winnipeg crews are currently taking part in a snow-clearing operation that is using roughly 200 pieces of equipment.

Winnipeggers are reminded that the extended snow route parking ban goes into effect at midnight and will last until further notice.