The City of Winnipeg is partnering up with Mother Earth Recycling to launch a pilot program to recycle mattresses.

Until Jan. 31, 2020, or until 8,000 mattresses are collected, residents can drop off a combination of up to six mattresses and box springs to the Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot (1777 Brady Road) for free. The goal of this project is to divert up to 8,000 mattresses and box springs from landfills.

“Waste diversion is a critical part of the City’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change, and extend the life of the Brady Road Resource Management Facility,” said Cindy Gilroy, chair of the standing policy committee on water and waste, riverbank management and the environment.

“We are excited to find a partner in Mother Earth Recycling that will help us pilot this program, and do so in a way that provides meaningful employment and training opportunities in the Indigenous community” added Gilroy.

Mother Earth Recycling, a Winnipeg-based Indigenous social enterprise, will deconstruct the mattresses and box springs and separate all the materials so they can be recycled into new products.

“This pilot project not only benefits the environment, but it also creates social and economic prosperity and stability for our community,” said Jessica Floresco, general manager for Mother Earth Recycling.

“We appreciate this opportunity to demonstrate the many benefits of mattress and box spring recycling, and are encouraged by the City’s willingness to work alongside us to support essential Indigenous businesses and social enterprises.”

Mattresses and box springs that are wet, spoiled, mouldy, burnt or infected with bed bugs are not accepted.