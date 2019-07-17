The City of Winnipeg’s head of legal services is quitting.

An email to city councillors and Mayor Brian Bowman, obtained by CTV News, says Krista Boryskavich has resigned.

The email is from interim CAO Mike Ruta who says Boryskavich’s last day is August 2.

“Over the next month, Krista will focus on closing off and transferring files to our City’s legal team and the Deputy City Solicitor,” writes Ruta.

Ruta also says Harold Dick has agreed to act as city solicitor.

The email does not say why Boryskavich is leaving.

“Please join me in wishing Krista well in her future endeavors,” writes Ruta.