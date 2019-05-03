

A recent survey commissioned by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce suggests how Winnipeggers want the City of Winnipeg to respond to challenges with its budget.

The Probe Research Poll found 88 per cent of Winnipeggers surveyed agree that the city should seek more funding from provincial and federal governments, and 81 per cent agree the city should review which services it provides and cut back on spending on “less essential” services.

A smaller majority, 58 per cent surveyed, agreed with a statement that the city should increase business taxes, but only 30 per cent said property taxes should go up.

When asked to choose between the four approaches to coping with a budget shortfall, nearly half or 47 per cent chose the option to review services and cut spending.

The survey of 600 Winnipeg adults was conducted between March 12 and 24 and carries a margin of error of plus or minus four per cent, 19 times out of 20. Most survey respondents were recruited by telephone to complete an online survey, and 244 randomly recruited Probe Research panel members were also surveyed.

“We know there are savings to be found in a core service review. There could be an even bigger benefit from streamlining operations, allowing city council and the administration to focus on delivering its core responsibilities really well rather than being stretched too thin,” said Chamber president Loren Remillard in a news release.

In response to the survey, Mayor Brian Bowman’s office said Bowman is pleased the Chamber is following his lead along with 10 city councillors who voted for a core services review as part of the 2019 budget. It said the review will look at the city’s core service responsibilities under the City of Winnipeg Charter and other laws, a plan to evaluate current and future city grants, city charges and fees and unfunded capital projects, and the mayor is looking forward to getting results.