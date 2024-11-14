City of Winnipeg struggles to offer services in French

The City of Winnipeg is struggling in its ability to offer services in French.

According to a report from Winnipeg’s public service, this is an issue across all city departments that stems from difficulties retaining bilingual staff members.

“We have to do better as a city. We must,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

“Our staff has identified that they need to find ways to improve the delivery of French language services. They’re working on finding ways to attract and retain bilingual employees.”

A report says funding for bilingual services hasn’t changed in a decade, pointing to issues with a cost-sharing agreement between other levels of government.

Gillingham said the city is looking for other avenues to fund French services.

“The City of Winnipeg needs more revenue so we can provide services to the citizens of Winnipeg in a timely manner and in both official languages.”