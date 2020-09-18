WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg will give an update on its COVID-19 response at noon on Friday.

The update will be given by Mayor Brian Bowman and Jason Shaw, manager of the City of Winnipeg Emergency Operations Centre.

The event, which takes place in the basement of Winnipeg City Hall will be live-streamed on the CTV News Winnipeg website.

The city announced on Friday the Winnipeg Public Library is expanding services at all of its branches. This expansion includes collection browsing, limited use of computers, self-pick-up of holds, printing and photocopying. People will also be able to book tutorial rooms.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since early March hit 1,500 on Thursday.

As of Thursday, Winnipeg had 209 active cases of COVID-19 – the highest number of active cases of any Manitoba district.

This is developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV's Danton Unger